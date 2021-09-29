SHC hears appeals against sentences in Nine-Zero raid case

KARACHI: The Rangers public prosecutor sought time for submitting reply from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in hearing of appeals against sentences in Nine-Zero raid and recovery of arms case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

MQM worker Ubaid K2 and 10 other convicts had filed appeals in the high court (SHC) against sentences awarded by an anti-terrorism court in the case.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench granted the plea of prosecution and directed special public prosecutor to submit reply in the next hearing of the case on October 12.

The Rangers force in a raid on the MQM’s head office Nine-Zero on March 11, 2015 recovered large quantity of arms and munitions from the party’s office in Azizabad Karachi.

Alleged target killer of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Ubaid-ur-Rehman alias Ubaid K2 and others challenged punishment in the case pertaining to illegal arms and explosive material recovered from the party’s head office.

Ubaid K2, Nadeem Ahmed, Aamir Tautla, Abdul Qadir and others were handed over eight years imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The convict was arrested from the MQM headquarters, Nine Zero, on March 11, 2015, when the paramilitary soldiers had raided the party’s headquarters and adjoining areas to arrest a number of MQM workers who were in hiding over there.