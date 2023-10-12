31.9 C
SHC hears judicial commission plea on Sakrand killings

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday heard a petition seeking judicial inquiry and arrest of culprits of recent killings in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand, ARY News reported.

Four villagers were killed and scores of others including women were injured in the firing incident in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand in Nawabshah district.

Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed, Syed Haider Imam Rizvi, Advocate Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi and Zulfiqar Jalbani and others appeared in the court hearing today.

The petition, filed by Advocate Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi, had pleaded to the court to appoint a high court judge to oversee the investigation, aiming to ensure transparency and impartiality in the proceedings.

The Sindh government and the Rangers lawyers sought time from the court to submit their reply in the case. The court directed to provide copies of the petition to other parties.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 26.

Four men were shot dead and at least five others including women sustained injuries in a raid by the law enforcement agencies in Mari Jalbani village on September 28.

