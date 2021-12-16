SHC hears Landhi cottage industries land allotment case

KARACHI: Aggrieved persons of Landhi cottage industries land allotment case rejected the KMC’s offer of returning back their money with interest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A bench of the Sindh High Court was hearing the case of plots allotted for cottage industries in Landhi area in a land scam.

The KMC had offered the affected persons to return back the paid money of 2300 allotted plots with interest.

Petitioners said that return of their money will not compensate their distress but it will recompense with payment of the market value of their plots.

The counsel of the KMC said that the land issue is very complicated and a reference has also been filed over it. ” In the reference 17 employees of the Board of Revenue and the KMC have been involved,” the lawyer said.

“The issue can be resolved with settlement of the matter by the BoR and the KMC,” the court observed.

The court summoned the Member Board of Revenue and adjourned further hearing until February 15.

Former secretary local government Roshan Ali Sheikh was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August last year over his alleged involvement in illegal land allotment case.

He and others were accused of allotting 265-acres of land illegally to small cottage industry in Landhi area. KMC and Board of Revenue officials connived together to allot 265 acres of land illegally, according to NAB.

