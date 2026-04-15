SHC hears petition of retailers seeking milk price hike

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition of milkmen seeking increase in profit of retailers.

Government lawyer pleaded to the bench for time to submit reply.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that Commissioner Karachi has legal authority to determine the milk price. “Milk shops being sealed in the name of sanitary issues”.

The lawyer pleaded to court to restrain authorities from action against milk shops and sealing of the shops.

“Did you purchase milk from a shop,” the bench in an interchange with the lawyer asked. “The milk of these shops give you a sour throat,” bench remarked.

“Use pure milk of buffalo, you will sense the difference,” court said. “The milk available in the city being adulterated thoroughly,” court further said.

“Shopkeepers forced to adulterate when the government won’t fix proper rate,” lawyer said. “Adulteration can be traced easily with boiling the milk,” he further said.

“Bring milk before us, we will sniff and tell the milk is adulterated or not,” the judge said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until May 05.

It is to be mentioned here that the price of milk increased by Rs 20 per litre in last month.

The Commissioner of Karachi notified that the dairy farmer price has been set at Rs 215 per litre, wholesale price at Rs 225 per litre and the retail price for consumers was fixed at Rs 240 per litre.

The decision followed a meeting between Commissioner Karachi and a delegation of Karachi dairy farmers. The delegation demanded the hike and argued that milk production costs have skyrocketed.