SHC hears plea against encroachment of amenity plots in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against the encroachment of amenity plots in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Director General KDA, who was summoned for the hearing was failed to appear in the court hearing.

A petitioner pleaded to the court that the plots of land sanctioned for amenities could not be used for any commercial or residential purpose. “The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and the KMC granting a lease of hundreds of amenity plots,” the counsel of petitioner said.

The counsel sought a court order for the removal of illegal encroachment from the plots approved for amenity purposes.

The counsel also pleaded for the removal of encroachment from the parks and playgrounds of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court in a recent hearing at its Karachi Registry had directed the KDA to restore four lakes in PECHS, remove debris from KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road, take action against illegal constructions on government lands, open spaces, welfare plots, alongside Malir River and ordered the restoration of all KDA parks and playgrounds.

The apex court ordered the Karachi Development Authority to rid encroachments from all the amenity plots in the city.

The top court heard a petition, which stated that Clifton’s Ziauddin Hospital has devoured 3,500 yards of state land and has encroached upon the service road.

Hearing the arguments, the apex court summoned the senior director Master Plan, Waqar Memon, and with him, the city’s master plan to verify the claims made by the petitioner. The civic authorities just simply do not want to discharge their duties, said the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

This is your own city and you only can do something about it, the top judge said, drawing examples from how the sand and gravel dumpers have squatted over lands in Sohrab Goth. They leased an 80-yard shop but take over entire lanes of roads to park and abandon their fleet of vehicles, he said. “Karachi has been rendered helpless without anyone to take ownership of this city”, he said.

