SHC hears plea against construction of plaza near Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: “Everything has been fair in love and Pakistan,” SHC Justice Zafar Rajput remarked while hearing a case against illegal construction of a plaza near Mazar-e-Quaid on Monday.

“In Pakistan’s conditions can you only believe over an advertisement,” Sindh High Court’s Justice questioned during the hearing.

Petitioner’s lawyer argued that an illegal plaza being built over a plot in Jamshed Town. “It has been a breach of the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid,” lawyer said.

The lawyer pleaded that advertisements have also been published for the booking in the project. The bench said, “what happens with publication of advertisements”. “Layman will consider the project as lawful after publication of these advertisements,” lawyer said.

The court summoned more arguments over maintainability of the petition and adjourned further hearing for three weeks.

