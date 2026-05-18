SHC hears plea against ex-governor's decision in KE harassment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court constitutional bench on Monday heard appeal against former governor Sindh’s decision in a harassment case against ex-CEO KE Moonis Alvi.

Moonis Alvi told the court he didn’t receive the copy of the petition.

The lawyer of the petitioner told the court that the copy of application has been delivered to Moonis Alvi at his address.

The high court bench directed the petitioner to provide the copy of application to Alvi.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case after summer vacations.

Mehreen Aziz, a former KE officer alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress.

A former Chief Marketing Officer of K-Electric has challenged abolition of fine against company’s ex-CEO Moonis Alvi in harassment case in the Sindh High Court.

According to the petition, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh had earlier found the EX-CEO Moonis Alvi guilty of harassment and imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million. However, the decision was later overturned by Kamran Tessori in his capacity as governor of Sindh.

The petitioner argued that the governor Tessori’s interpretation of harassment was contrary to a ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The plea further alleged that crucial evidence and indications of a hostile workplace environment were ignored.

It was also claimed that the petitioner was dismissed from employment a month after filing the complaint, which the applicant described as a retaliatory action.

The petition additionally raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest and bias in the decision. Moonis Alvi and others have been named as respondents in the case, while the court has been requested to declare the governor’s order unlawful.