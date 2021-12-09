SHC hears plea against Lyari Expressway re-settlement project

KARACHI: “All people affected by the construction of the Lyari Expressway were provided alternate plots”, a counsel told the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a contempt plea hearing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A high court bench was hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Lyari Expressway Resettlement project director over failure to provide alternate plots to the affected people.

“How the alternate land was allotted, where are the papers?” Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput questioned the lawyer.

“We have practically allotted the land,” the counsel of the resettlement project said. “The issue could not be called the contempt of court,” the counsel further argued.

“Produce a single document in court that you have allotted alternate plots,” the bench asked. “Don’t spin stories, talk on the legality,” Justice Zafar Rajput said.

The court summoned the Lyari Expressway Resettlement project director and directed for production of relevant documents and comprehensive report on December 14.

The SHC had issued notices to the project director over a contempt of court petition against the failure to provide land to people affected by the construction of the expressway.

The petitioner’s counsel had stated “We were provided alternative space in the Lyari Express Resettlement Project, but found out that the designated land was already occupied.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!