SHC hears PSP challenge to Sindh local bodies legislation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) petition against recently amended Sindh local government law, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court asked the lawyer of the PSP to present arguments over maintainability of the party’s challenge to the recently amended local government bill sent to the governor for approval.

“How a legislative bill can be challenged in court,” Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, who was heading the bench, questioned. How the government be made answerable over approval of a bill, the court further asked.

“Sindh government has passed the local bodies bill with malicious intention,” PSP counsel argued. “Where the bill stands now?” the bench asked.

The government has sent the bill to the governor for his approval, the counsel replied.

The PSP in its petition sought a restraining order for the provincial authorities not to enact the legislation as an Act of law.

While citing the Sindh chief minister, chief secretary, provincial assembly speaker and the Sindh local government minister and secretary as respondents, the petitioners argued that the bill was now pending for the approval with the governor of Sindh.

Main opposition party in Sindh Assembly PTI has also filed a petition recently in the SHC challenging the Sindh local government bill.

