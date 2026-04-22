SHC informed two missing persons return home

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench on Wednesday heard petitions for recovery of 11 missing persons.

Police informed the court in its report that the two missing persons from SITE and Baghdadi police jurisdictions have returned to homes.

“A citizen Taj Muhammad, who was missing from SITE police station jurisdiction and Muhammad Tariq from Baghdadi have returned to their homes,” police informed the court in its report.

Police report informed the court that various agencies have been written letters to trace the missing persons but some of the disappeared persons could not be traced.

The high court bench after police report about two citizens’ return concerned petitions dismissed.

The bench also directed to police to take effective steps to ensure recovery of other missing persons.

In an early hearing, a high court bench comprised of Justice Zafar Rajput dismissed two petitions after informed about return of two missing citizens Zulfiqar and Abdul Haq to homes.

Justice Rajput expressed resentment over the police tackling of the issue of disappeared persons. “Any Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) are devised how to investigate the case,” the court questioned.

“Did you get details of the national identity card, passport or bank accounts,” the bench asked the investigation officer.

“Letters wrote to concerned departments for details, but no reply received,” investigation officer said.

“You don’t know, if the citizens have been missing or intentionally went into hiding,” court remarked. “We follow the court’s instructions,” IO replied. “Leave courts they come later, try to focus on your work,” Judge said.