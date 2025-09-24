SHC issues bailable warrant of DIG in police recruitment case

SUKKUR: A Sindh High Court bench on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants of DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad in police recruitment irregularities case.

Sukkur bench of the high court comprises of Justice Zulfiqar Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali heard various petitions with regard to irregularities in recruitment of constables in Sindh Police Department.

The bench expressed resentment over absence of DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Chandio in the court hearing and issued bailable warrants of the DIG.

The court remarked that the list, issued by the police department, has been tempered. “The eligible candidates denied their right, failed candidates declared pass and their orders were issued,” court said.

The court on a plea of the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh, granted 15 days’ time and adjourned hearing of the case.