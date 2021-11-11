SHC issues notices over illegal bus stands in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic and others against illegal bus stands in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A bench of the high court today heard a petition against illegal bus stands in Saddar and other parts of the port city.

According to the petitioner, illegal bus terminals have been mushroomed in Saddar and other thoroughfares of the metropolis.

“These bus stands have made the life of citizens in these areas miserable. No legal action being taken against these bus stands operating despite prohibition,” the counsel of the petitioner said.

The petitioner sought the court for a corrective action against illegal bus terminals in Karachi.

The bench issued notices to the Secretary Transport Sindh, the DIG Traffic and other concerned officials to submit their replies by the next hearing of the case.

There are several illegal bus terminals operational in Karachi’s districts East, West, South, Malir and other city areas causing problems for the local residents.

