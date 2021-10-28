SHC issues show-cause to chief secretary, Karachi commissioner

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued show cause notice to the Chief Secretary Sindh and Commissioner Karachi for contempt proceedings against them, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court asked the officials to explain why a contempt of court proceedings should not initiated against them.

The court directed the chief secretary and commissioner Karachi to appear before the court on November 19 and explain their positions.

The bench was pleaded in a petition that the land was acquired from a citizen, Mohammad Ali for construction of a flyover at Qayyumabad. The flyover was built in collaboration with the City District Government and the KPT. “The compensation for the land yet to be paid to the owners,” Barrister Faisal Siddiqui told the court.

“The matter was not resolved yet, it will be decided soon,” the government counsel informed the bench.

“Why the matter not decided even a period of 12 years passed,” the court asked.

The bench issued a show cause notice to the chief secretary and the commissioner Karachi, ordering them to explain their positions in court on Nov. 19.

