SHC issues stay order in Mohatta Palace case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday restrained the official assignee from taking control of the possession of Qasr-e-Fatima, popularly known as Mohatta Palace.

A two-judge bench of the SHC gave this restraining order on a plea by the Sindh government.

The official assignee was to take the possession of Fatima Jinnah’s property in Clifton on Nov 8 (today) and had written a letter to the Sindh government in this regard.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan had ordered on October 13 that the Qasr-e-Fatima heritage building be turned into a medical and dental college for girls besides having a hostel.

The order was given after both the plaintiffs and defendants agreed to amicably settle the long-standing dispute over the heritage building. Later, the Sindh government decided to challenge the SHC’s single bench order and the additional advocate general apprised the high court regarding the government’s decision.

The additional advocate general told the high court that a heritage building could not be used for setting up a college and the single bench’s order was illegal. He added that the government will satisfy a two-member bench of the high court regarding the matter.

