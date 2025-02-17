web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 17, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

SHC: JI files petition on deaths by heavy traffic in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has filed petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking court order about monitoring of heavy traffic in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

JI Karachi’s Ameer Munam Zafar, opposition leader in KMC Saifuddin advocate and Muhammad Farooq MPA in their petition pleaded to the high court to bound the Sindh government, police department and the KMC to monitor heavy traffic in the metropolis.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, and IG Police Sindh have been made respondents in the petition.

Usman Farooq Advocate pleaded that the negligence of authorities resulting in large number of deaths of citizens by heavy vehicles.

Petitioners have requested for strict implementation on the notification about entry of the heavy traffic in city from 10:00 in night to 6:00 in the morning.

“A permanent system should be devised for monitoring and management of the heavy traffic in city,” petition suggested.

The KMC should be ordered to take steps for improvement and maintenance of the city’s roads.

Petitioners requested that details of the use of funds allocated for carpeting of roads should be summoned and an audit of the funds spent on roads should be conducted.

The petitioners also sought the court to fix compensation for the citizens died or injured in accidents.

Petitioners pleaded for the court’s order to enforce the Amal Umer Act adding that last year 773 citizens lost their lives and over 2000 injured in road accidents in Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.