SHC moved against ‘irregular’ appointments in foreign ministry

KARACHI: Irregular appointments and transfers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Friday.

The petitioner named Malik Altaf Javed in his plea stated that the employees are being posted in offices all over the world after being merged into the foreign ministry from the provinces.

The petitioner says that the Supreme Court has stopped the integration of employees from other departments, bringing permanent employment from the provinces is a violation of the order of the Supreme Court, the plea stated.

The SHC after the initial hearing on the plea has ordered the respondents including the secretary establishment division, ministry of foreign affairs and others to submit a reply on February 17.

