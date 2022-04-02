SHC moved to remove ban on MQM founder’s speeches

KARACHI: A petition was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday seeking the removal of a ban on speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A citizen, Muhammad Shams, filed the petition in SHC pleading the court to remove ban on speeches of MQM-P founder as the latter had already tendered an apology over his remarks against state institutions.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Interior Ministry have been respondents in the petition.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2015 ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to place ban on the broadcast of images and speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain across all electronic and print media till further orders.

LHC BANS BROADCAST OF ALTAF’S IMAGES, SPEECHES

Hearing the treason case against the MQM chief, the LHC in its verdict ruled that no news regarding activities of the MQM head should be telecast.

