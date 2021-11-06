SHC orders inquiry against man for bid to grab property with fake CNIC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against a man involved in getting allegedly fake national identity card, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court also issued orders for handing over the applicant to police and getting his CNIC in court possession.

The court filed the case against the man and summoned a report from the member inspection team (MIT) over the matter.

“Petitioner Muzammil Ali is not my son but he wants to grab my property in Model Colony by getting issued a fake identity card with my paternity,” a citizen Abdul Salam earlier said in his statement in the high court.

“He is son of my brother in law,” Abdul Salam further said.

The court ordered the Nazir Sindh High Court to inquire into the matter and submit report, how the accused was enable to get two national identity cards issued, violating the rules of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!