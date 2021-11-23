SHC order Sindh to submit report on Qayyumabad flyover land payment

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the provincial government to submit its report with regard to payment for the land used in construction of Qayyumabad flyover, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Director General KDA and other officials appeared in the court in the contempt of court proceedings over payment to persons affected in construction of the flyover in Qayyumabad, Karachi.

“Who paid for the land procured for construction of the flyover,” Justice Zafar Ahmed asked during the hearing.

“The Sindh government paid compensation to other affected persons,” petitioner’s counsel replied.

“Taamer-e-Karachi plan was launched during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf and 29 billion rupees were allocated for the project,” Advocate General Sindh said.

The Civil Aviation, State Bank, Export Promotion Bureau and other institutions had to contribute in the project, AG Sindh further said. “The KPT, PSO and the State Bank had to plan the four billion rupees project,” he said.

Advocate General sought time from the court to see who had to pay the price of the land for the project. “It was, a federal project, not launched by the province,” top provincial government lawyer said.

“See the plight of the petitioner, he lost the land but nothing paid for it,” Justice Zafar Ahmed observed. “What he pleads is correct,” A.G. Sindh said.

“Around 650 million rupees are payable, the matter will be considered in the cabinet,” advocate general said.

The AG Sindh sought one month’s time to submit report over the matter. The bench ordered the government to look into the payment and submit report within one month.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until December 23.

