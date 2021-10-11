SHC orders action against policemen involved in Gutka business

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has ordered action against the policemen selling Gutka across the province.

During a hearing of the petition against the sale of Gutka, Mainpuri and Mawa, the SHC ordered to finalize the lists of the policemen running the businesses of the contraband items and ordered action against them.

The details of properties owned by the cops and higher officials of Sindh police involved in the sale of gutka and mawa should also be presented before the court, the SHC further remarked.

Justice Sallahuddin remarked that higher police officials are also involved in the sale of gutka, mawa and other things.

The sale of such things is not possible without the patronage of police, the SHC bench remarked and ordered to ensure a complete ban on the sale of health-hazardous things.

The court also ordered take help of Sindh Rangers to combat the sale of gutka and mawa, if needed.

In November last year, the SHC had expressed dissatisfaction over the ‘police crackdown’ on tobacco sellers and sought a comprehensive report in this regard.

Hearing the case about sale of gutka across the city, the SHC bench had asked the police counsel to furnish evidence that the crackdown was bearing fruits.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!