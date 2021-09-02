SHC orders action against counterfeit milk sale in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the commissioner Karachi to launch action against the counterfeit milk sellers in the city, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition about the hike in milk price also ordered the commissioner to submit a progress report within two weeks.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro showing resentment over the district local administration remarked that what they are doing to stop the sale of counterfeit milk in the metropolis.

“You are getting salary from the taxes being paid by the people, but doing nothing in return,” the justice said to the representative of the commissioner.

Upon being asked about the price of the milk in the city, the commissioner’s representative admitted that the milk is being sold at Rs160 per kg in the city against the fixed price of Rs110/kg.

The SHC bench said that despite paying high prices for pure milk, the masses across Sindh including Karachi are compelled to buy counterfeit milk.

The court while ordering commissioner Karachi to launch a crackdown against the dairy farmers selling adulterated milk, directed him to submit a report within 14 days.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until September 21.

It is to be noted that, the Sindh High Court in the last hearing of the case, had directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price within 30 days.