web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

SHC orders cellular companies for survey over ‘poor’ internet service

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered cellular companies for survey over ‘poor’ internet services on the premises of city court.

The SHC took up the plea against ‘poor’ mobile phone and internet services on the Karachi City Court premises.

The plea was moved by the president and the secretary general of the Karachi Bar Association.

The SHC after the initial hearing on the plea, ordered cellular companies for a joint survey over complaints of ‘poor’ internet services and to submit the report within two weeks.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared an update on the recent internet slowdown across the country.

Read more: Slow internet sparks concerns among Pakistani freelancers

In a statement issued here, the PTA cited the malfunction of marine cables as the primary reason for slow internet speeds in the country.

“It is to inform to the general public that the ongoing internet slowdown and degradation of services across the country are due to a fault in two of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA said in a statement.

It added that the AAE-1 cable has experienced a 250G outage due to rerouting between Iran and Qatar, similarly, SMW 4 cable (1.5T) has been out of service due to faults near Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.