SHC orders Commissioner Karachi to fix milk price issue in 30 days

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed Commissioner Karachi to fix the milk price within 30 days, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court while hearing a petition about hike in milk price also ordered the commissioner to submit a written assurance in the court about solution of the price issue within one month.

The court also warned of contempt of court proceedings if the milk price would not be fixed within a month.

“The court had fixed the milk price at Rs 94 per liter but the dairy farmers and retailers charging Rs 130 per liter,” the petitioner’s lawyer informed the court.

The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association had announced to hike milk prices by Rs20 per litre in July. President of the association, Shakir Umar Gujjar claimed that the inflation has compelled them to jack up the milk prices.

“The milk prices are being increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses,” he said.

In an earlier petition, the petitioner had said that the authorities have failed to enforce official rates and requested the bench to direct them to take measures to bring down prices of milk.