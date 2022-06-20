SHC orders demolition of new constructions at Frere Hall

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered the immediate demolition of a gate installed at the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens, ARY News reported.

The court issued directives while hearing a petition related to new constructions at Karachi’s historic Frere Hall and other heritage sites.

At the outset of the hearing today, the court ordered the immediate demolition of newly installed entrance gate at Frere Hall garden and stopped Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab from further interfering in matters of Karachi heritage sites.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to Karachi administrator and sought an explanation from him over new constructions at heritage buildings.

The SHC also directed concerned authorities to submit a report in next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that members of civil society on Sunday morning registered a strong protest over the construction of a gate and fence at Frere Hall Gardens by the civic authorities.

Frere Hall is located in central Karachi’s colonial-era Saddar Town. The hall is located between Abdullah Haroon Road (formerly Victoria Road) and Fatima Jinnah Road (formerly Bonus Road).

The historic Hall dates from the early British colonial era in Sindh. Completed in 1865, the heritage site was originally intended to serve as Karachi’s town hall and now serves as an exhibition space and library.

Comments