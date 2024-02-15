SHC orders establishment of special courts across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the establishment of special courts across the province within a month, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by SHC judge Justice Salahuddin Panhwar after taking notice of the non-establishment of special courts in the limits of Municipal Corporations despite the passage of 10 years.

The judge observed that the Sindh Assembly amended the Special Courts Ordinance in 2013 and despite passage of 10 years, failed to establish special courts in the limits of Municipal Corporation across the province.

Terming the formation of special courts imperative as per the law, the SHC directed the authorities for the formation of special courts within a month.

Non-compliance will be taken as contempt of court, the SHC judge remarked.