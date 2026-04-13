Good news for persons with disabilities seeking jobs

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed deputy commissioners of Karachi to fill the disability quota job vacancies within two months, ARY News reported.

As per details, the issue of failure to recruit under the disability quota across all districts of the city came before SHC for hearing.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, more than 3,000 positions remain vacant in government departments across Karachi.

The petition stated that educated persons with disabilities are not being provided government employment opportunities.

The lawyer also pointed out that, under the law, a five per cent quota is reserved for persons with disabilities in public sector jobs.

After the arguments, the Sindh High Court directed deputy commissioners to fill all vacant positions within two months.

The court further ordered that all vacancies reserved under the disability quota must be filled. Later, a two-member constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court disposed of the petitions after issuing the directives.