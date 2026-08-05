SHC orders immediate removal of illegal wall chalking, posters

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed authorities to immediately remove illegal wall chalking, posters and banners across the province, observing that failure to enforce the law undermines citizens’ right to a clean and orderly environment.

During the hearing of a petition on illegal wall chalking and public defacement, the court sought a report from the Sindh Chief Secretary on the establishment of an Anti-Defacement Task Force.

The SHC also ordered all local government bodies to ensure the removal of illegal banners, posters and wall chalking from public spaces.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Tariq Mansoor Advocate, informed the court that the law prohibiting the defacement of walls and public property has been in force since 2013.

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He submitted that violations of the law are punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs5,000, while offenders who continue the violation may face an additional daily fine of Rs1,000.

The petitioner also clarified that property owners are permitted to display signboards relating to their own businesses on their premises.

The Sindh government’s legal representative was unable to submit the chief secretary’s report during the hearing. At the government’s request, the court adjourned the case for two weeks.