SHC orders implementation of monthly minimum wages in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered enforcement of Rs25,000 per month minimum wage fixed by the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court ordered the government to ensure implementation of Rs 25,000 minimum of sanitary workers in its order.

The bench also ordered the labour department to summon reports from various departments to review the matter.

The bench also directed the Sindh government to look into the suggestions of the petitioner and adjourned hearing until March 02.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the government of Sindh had on July 07, 2022 fixed minimum wages of workers at 25,000 per month. “Sanitary workers in Sindh Solid Waste Management Board being paid 17,000 monthly salary,” the court petitioned.

“Paying wages lesser than Rs 25,000 is violation of fundamental rights,” petitioner’s counsel argued.

