SHC orders inquiry into killing of accused in fake police encounter

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered inquiry into killing of an accused in a fake police encounter.

A man Sajid, carrying ransom money to get release of his brother, was arrested by police in drug case, while his brother Sakhi ur Rehman who was abducted in short-term kidnapping incident was killed in an alleged police encounter, the high court informed today.

The high court bench ordered the FIA to inquire into killing of the accused in alleged police encounter and finalize its probe and submit report to the court within 15 days.

The plaintiff’s lawyer told the court that the SIU officials picked Sakhi ur Rehman from his home in Karachi’s North Nazimabad. “They also grabbed Rs. 2.7 million cash and a vehicle from the house”, lawyer said.

Lawyer said that the SHO SIU also demanded Rs. three million ransom money for release of Sakhi ur Rehman, from his brother Sajid. “When Sajid reached airport for payment of the ransom, he was also detained,” lawyer said.

“SIU officials also transferred 1.290 million rupees from Sajid’s bank accounts,” the lawyer told the court.

Policemen also taken along with them three vehicles from the showroom of the accused, lawyer said.

“Sakhi ur Rehman was killed in a fake police encounter after payment of the ransom money,” lawyer said. “A case of drugs recovery, has been registered against accused Sajid,” petitioner’s lawyer informed the court.