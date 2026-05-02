SHC orders jobs under deceased quota

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench has directed the Sindh government to appoint five petitioners under the hereditary (son quota) of deceased government employees.

The court ruled that the right granted under the deceased quota cannot be withdrawn and that such rights remain protected even after later legal developments.

The SHC heard petitions against the non-provision of jobs under the son quota.

The court held that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2024 Islamabad GPO case, under which Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants Rules, 1974 was struck down, would not apply retrospectively.

The SHC observed that the right to employment under the deceased quota arises immediately after the death of a government employee. It further noted that the issuance of an appointment letter is only an administrative step, with past and accrued rights cannot be nullified by subsequent judgments.

The court further directed the authorities to issue appointment letters to the petitioners within 15 days.

The petitioners had applied for jobs in various government departments after the death of their parents, in accordance with Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1974.

Their applications had also been recommended by departmental recruitment committees, but appointments were halted following the Supreme Court ruling.

The court emphasized that government departments are bound to act on the recommendations of recruitment committees and that eligible applicants must be granted their due rights.