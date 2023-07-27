SHC orders not to arrest Haleem Adil Sheikh without its nod

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the authorities not to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh without its nod, ARY News reported.

The SHC passed the orders while hearing the plea of Haleem Adil Sheikh’s son against the expected arrest of his father in any disclosed or hidden inquiry.

In today’s hearing, the public prosecutor informed that there are 12 inquiries currently underway against Haleem Adil.

The SHC bench ordered not to arrest the PTI stalwart in any ‘hidden’ case or under 3MPO.

Take the prior nod of the court if the arrest of Haleem Adil was required, the court said in its judgment.

Earlier, in a letter written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), the PTI leader Haleem Adil stated that the special task of his murder is given to DIG Farrukh Bashir.

He claimed that he was arrested in fake cases and then they tried to kill him as they had attacked him before.