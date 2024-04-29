36.9 C
SHC orders payment of compensation to missing persons’ families

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday hearing missing persons case ordered payment of compensation to the families, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprises of Justice Arshad Hussain and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi heard the case.

Justice Arshad Hussain said that the officials don’t know the court orders about inquiry, search and payment of compensation to the families of disappeared persons.

The court expressed disappointment over the government and police department’s performance with regard to the 11 missing persons’ case.

“The court had ordered payment of compensation to the families of missing persons,” Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi said. “The police officers and secretaries were in sleep for last three months,” Justice Sangi questioned.

“A police officer told the court that the whereabouts of a missing person have been traced, he was found transferred in the next hearing. Isn’t it mockery with the court,” Justice Zulfiqar Sangi said.

“Letters written to various institutions with no reply, the police officers will now say, we don’t know when and how it will happen,” Justice Arshad Hussain said.

The court also expressed anger over the federal and provincial government lawyers. “They come with the case, but don’t know anything,” bench remarked.

Government counsel told the court that the provincial government will pay for those, which have been verified as missing persons. “A summary has been forwarded to the chief minister of Sindh for compensation,” home department’s focal person informed the court.

