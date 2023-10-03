SHC orders police to file PTI leader Usman Dar’s missing case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the police to register missing case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, ARY News reported.

The high court on a petition ordered the police to file Usman Dar’s disappearance case today and report to the court on October 18.

Barrister Ali Tahir earlier told the bench that the high court had ordered the police in a previous hearing for filing the missing case.

The bench expressing its resentment asked the police, why the case was not registered. “The applicant didn’t approach the police,” SHO told the court.

Barrister Ali Tahir said that the caretaker home minister of Sindh had earlier confessed that Usman Dar has been in police custody, now the police is saying that the PTI leader was not detained.

“The police has been ordered to file the case, the matter will be investigated, and everything will come to surface,” Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto remarked.

The court also summoned a written reply from the home secretary Sindh by Oct. 18.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the high court that former SAPM Usman Dar was detained by unidentified men in plain clothes from Malir, Karachi.

Barrister Ali Tahir filed petition in the high court on behalf of Kamran, a close relative of Usman Dar.

Petitioner had pleaded to the court for production order of the detained PTI leader.

IG Sindh Police and others were made respondents in the petition.