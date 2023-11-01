SHC orders police to submit report on Mari Jalbani killings

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered police to submit its progress report on Mari Jalbani village killings within two weeks, ARY News reported.

The high court also summoned the case record, investigation officers, complainant of the case and heirs of the deceased.

The court also given time to the Rangers and the Sindh government to submit their reply about the killing incident.

Rangers Prosecutor Habib Ahmed argued that the court had summoned arguments over the maintainability of the petition. ” It is for the Sindh government to submit its reply,” he said.

“The government has announced compensation for the deceased and injured to the families, which will be paid today,” he added.

The bench heard a petition seeking judicial inquiry and arrest of culprits of killings in Mari Jalbani village near Sakrand.

Four villagers were killed and scores of others including women were injured in the firing incident in Mari Jalbani village in Nawabshah district.

The petition, filed by Advocate Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi, had pleaded to the court to appoint a high court judge to oversee the investigation, aiming to ensure transparency and impartiality in the proceedings.

Four men were shot dead and at least five others including women sustained injuries in a raid by the law enforcement agencies in Mari Jalbani village on September 28.