SHC orders probe into Kotri Kabeer traffic mishap

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the Motorways Police to inquire into the death of five members of a family in Kotri Kabeer traffic accident.

A high court bench was hearing a constitutional petition against the poor condition of the national highways in Sindh.

The court also directed motorway authorities to establish responsibility of the accident and register case against responsible persons.

The bench also directed the officials of the NHA to pay compensation to the affected family.

The National Highway Authority’s (NHA) officials informed the court that the 72-kilometer track of the N-5 will be completed by August 15.

The court expressed resentment over delay in construction of the national highways, “We have seen some roads built within night”, Justice Saleem Jessar remarked.

“These projects use to delay for budget hike,” Justice Jessar said. “These roads are meant for the poor thus the projects linger on for years,” bench remarked.

“The NHA’s flawed planning exposes, as without completing a part, another part of the road excavated,” bench remarked. “No alternate provided while digging a part of the road,” Justice Jessar observed.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until August 19.