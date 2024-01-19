SHC orders registering FIRs over banners on public properties

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered registration of cases against the political parties’ and companies whose banners and advertisements are found on any public property, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court in its written verdict on a plea against the installation of billboards, signboards and banners on public properties, ordered registration of FIRs against candidates whose names, pictures, or posters have been displayed on any public property.

The court once again directed the Karachi commissioner, DCs, KMC and cantonment boards of the city to ensure the removal of all billboards, hoardings and advertisements from all public properties of the city.

The court has directed authorities to submit implementation report on January 29.

Earlier, a division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar inquired the provincial law officer, KMC and others about the removal of billboards from public properties.

The Cantonment Board Clifton said all billboards had been removed from its jurisdiction, while a Malir Cantonment Board official stated that no permission was granted for the installation of billboards on any public property.

The KMC however did not file any response to the petition.