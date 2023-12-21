SHC orders removal of all billboards in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered removal of all billboards from private properties in Karachi within 15 days, directing the authorities concerned to implement an earlier Supreme Court (SC) order, ARY News reported.

The apex had earlier directed the authorities to take action against officials involved in permitting advertisements on billboards, further ordering authorities to remove hoardings from private properties.

The SHC heard a petition against the removal of billboards in the city and ordered Mayor Karachi and Deputy Commissioners to take down billboards and advertisements from all public properties within 15 days.

The court also directed all cantonment boards and the private sector to implement the apex court’s orders.

In the verdict, the court asked Sindh Inspector-General (IG) of Police to implement the court orders. It also directed to register cases against officials involved in permitting advertisements on billboards.

While adjourning the hearing till January 18, the SHC directed Mayor Karachi, deputy commissioners, and cantonment boards to submit report within 15 days.