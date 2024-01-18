SHC orders removal of political banners from city

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered removal of all political banners from the city, ARY News reported.

The court ordered the authorities to remove all billboards, hoardings and submit compliance report on January 31 in court.

Justice Nadeem Akhtar also directed to register case if the billboard or hoardings displayed by an election candidate. “Take action if concerned officer shows hesitance,” court ordered. “If police officials found supporting them also register cases against them.”

The high court bench also directed city officials to take action against those displaying pictures.

“What you are teaching to the new entrants in city, is it the place of civilized people or a jungle,” Justice Nadeem Akhtar remarked.

The court addressing lawyers of the KMC and Cantonment Boards said,”Avoid turning this city into jungle, fulfill your responsibility”.