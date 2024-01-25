SHC orders reopening of 2,640 govt schools in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the education department to reopen the government schools that had been closed due to the lack of necessary resources within two months, ARY News reported.

This decision came after Justice Salahuddin from the SHC issued a detailed report highlighting the concerning state of government schools in the province.

According to the report, judicial magistrates visited 19 different districts in Sindh and discovered that 2,640 schools were closed because they lacked essential resources such as teachers and furniture.

The report revealed that the Sanghar district was identified as the most affected, with 438 nonfunctional government schools.

Meanwhile, other districts facing school closures include Kandhkot Kashmore (135 schools), Jamshoro (109 schools), Tando Mohammad Khan (85 schools), Dadu (45 schools), and Mehar (21 schools). Jacobabad reported 162 closed schools.

The report also revealed that 12 out of 06 girls’ schools in Tando Mohammad Khan were completely shut down, while in Umerkot, 304 schools were closed, and 12 schools were found to have fake records.

A shortage of teachers was cited as the reason for the closure of 72 schools in Shaheed Benazirabad, while 181 schools were nonfunctional in Mithi. Thatta reported 254 closed schools, and Mirpur Sakro had 90 shut down.

Additionally, 109 schools, including 28 girls’ schools, were closed in Hyderabad.

In other districts, there were 33 closed schools in Tando Allahyar, 77 in Shikarpur, 27 in Larkana, 121 in Matiari, 182 in Ghotki, 161 in Naushehra Feroze, and 185 in Qamber Shahdadkot.

The SHC directed the education department to reopen the schools and submit a compliance report within two months.