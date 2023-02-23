SHC orders Sindh for information on Thar Coal water project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered Sindh’s Energy and Irrigation departments to provide information about Thar Coal water supply project, ARY News reported.

Petitioner Enayat Ali Mirza pleaded to the court for an order to irrigation and energy departments to provide information about the project under the access to information law.

The court ordered the government departments, if any legal charge required, a copy of challan to be provided to the petitioner.

According to petitioner, it is a pipeline project for 50 cusecs water supply from Nabisar to Thar Cola plant. “The project has been incomplete despite massive amount of 66 billion rupees have been spent over it,” petitioner’s counsel said.

“Applications were given to Sindh’s Secretary Irrigation and other officials under the access to information law but none of them have been ready to provide correct information,” Zafar Ali advocate said.

“Rs 30,000 were demanded after offering photostat copies,” petitioner’s lawyer said. “We are ready to pay the amount, but they are not issuing copy of the payment challan,” he added.

Superintendent engineer of Thar Coal Waterworks project Waqar Qadri, talking to ARY News in last year June said that the project will be completed with 30 billion rupees cost. It will supply water with 61.7km long water pipeline, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government had signed a Rs30.1 billion 25-year concession agreement with a Kuwaiti state-owned company, for provision of 45 cusecs of water through a 61km pipeline from Nabisar to Vajihar.

The Nabisar-Vajihar pipeline will supply water to Thar power projects. The water supply project would ensure the supply of industrial water to coal-based power sector.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in last year June laid foundation stone of the water supply scheme in Thar.

