SHC orders to ban CNICs of SBCA officials

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to block Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for the delay in the anti-encroachment drive in the city, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by SHC Justice Nadeem Akhtar while hearing a plea against commercial activities on residential land in Karachi’s Gulzar Hijri.

The SHC judge remarked that SBCA officials are ‘involved’ in the illegal construction in the metropolitan city and added that despite repetitive orders for action, the SBCA authorities are delaying the action.

During the hearing, the plea of private school owners for de-sealing the sealed schools was rejected. You should have thought before setting up schools in residential buildings, the judge remarked.

The SHC ordered to block of CNICs of SBCA directors and the deputy directors till further orders, for negligence in the anti-encroachment drive.

Last month, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Sindh conducted an operation and apprehended the most wanted extortionist – Zia alias Kala – from Karachi.

According to the details, an extortionist – affiliated with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) – has been arrested by the Special Investigation Unit of the police from Karachi.

A case of extortion was registered against accused Zia alias Kala in Preedy police station.