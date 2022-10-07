SHC orders to ensure complete ban on sale of Gutka

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered to ensure a complete ban on the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri across the province, ARY News reported.

The SHC was hearing a plea related to banning the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri in the province.

The registrar trademark presented his report before the court. The SHC bench while ordering to ensure a complete ban on the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri, adjourned the further hearing of the case until October 29.

The DIG special Branch and DIG Hyderabad appeared before the Sindh High Court bench hearing the case against Gutka and Manipuri business in the province.

In the last hearing, the SHC had ordered to finalize the lists of the policemen running the businesses of the contraband items and ordered action against them.

The details of properties owned by the cops and higher officials of Sindh police involved in the sale of gutka and mawa should also be presented before the court, the SHC had further remarked.

The court also ordered take help of Sindh Rangers to combat the sale of gutka and mawa, if needed.

