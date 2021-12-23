SHC orders to raze wedding hall in Korangi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to raze wedding hall built on a residential plot in Korangi Town Ship Darul Islam Society, ARY News reported.

Hearing the case, the SHC bench showed its resentment over carrying out commercial activities on the residential plots in the city. “Is it allowed to do commercial activities on the residential plot?, Justice Zafar Rajput asked the lawyer of the wedding hall.

The court ordered to raze the wedding hall built on a residential plot in Korangi Township Darul Islam Society within 10 days. Contempt proceedings would be launched, if the authorities fail to take down the hall within the given time, the SHC bench remarked.

The lawyer of the wedding hall was denied preparatios by the SHCm we are aware of delay tactics by changing the lawyers, the court observed.

The senior lawyers should also keep this matter into consideration, Justice Rajput remarked.

On the objection of the lawyer of the said wedding hall, the SHC said all illegal structures will be taken down and the court will order to raze all the halls in the area after receiving pleas against them.

