SHC orders transfer of Sindh MPA’s murder to sessions court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Saturday while granting a plea, ordered transfer of the murder case of PPP MPA to the sessions court, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Shehnaz Ansari was murdered in Naushehro Feroze on February 15 last year.

A brother of the MPA had got registered the murder case under the anti-terrorism law.

A bench of the high court granted a petition of accused Siddique Khokhar and others, while setting a criteria of application of the anti-terrorism laws.

The court while deciding the jurisdiction of the murder case, ordered transfer of the matter to the sessions court.

The prosecution had argued that the murder of the MPA created fear and terror in the society.

“Every crime including murder causes fear in society,” the defence counsel argued. “The prosecution has accepted that the accused and the victim have been relatives and having property dispute between them, which caused the incident,” the counsel argued.

The court remarked that “the issue is property dispute and not a plan to create fear in society.” “The case’s hearing in a special court is not justified,” according to the court.

Peoples Party MPA Shehnaz Ansari had been shot at in Noshero Feroz over a property dispute on February 15, 2020.

According to police, the PPP leader had been shifted to Nawabshah hospital in an injured condition where she had taken her last breath.