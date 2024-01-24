SHC orders undisrupted internet services in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to ensure undisrupted internet services across the country until elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the Sindh High Court while hearing a plea against frequent disruption of internet services in Pakistan. The Interior Ministry, IT Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) were made respondents in the plea.

The high court while ordering a stay order sought a response from the authorities concerned on January 29.

On January 20, internet services and social media platforms were hit by outages as users in parts of Pakistan reported disruptions.

According to Downdetector – an internet monitoring service, the platforms, especially the website versions have been down shortly after 6pm local time.

Earlier, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi refuted reports of possible internet shutdown during general elections 2024, terming all such reports as ‘speculations’.

The minister made these remarks while answering a journalists questions during his news conference along with Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Executive Director General External Publicity Wing Ambreen Jan in Islamabad.