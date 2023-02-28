SHC petition challenges likely trade licence renewal of KE

KARACHI: A petition filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC), has challenged the likely renewal of trade licence of the K-Electric for power distribution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has fixed hearing for the power utility’s seven-year investment plan on March 1st, according to the petition. “During the hearing an agreement will be made for extension of the K-Electric’s trade licence and renewal of its power distribution agreement,” petitioner said.

“Existing agreement with the KE will expire on July 20, 2023,” according to the plea.

“K-Electric has failed to fulfill its commitments in the previous agreement and failed to enhance the power generation, committed excessive billing and also failed to overcome chronic load shedding.”

“The power company has not been entitled for a renewed agreement when it has failed in its previous commitment,” petitioner said.

Petition filed by a citizen Haleem Khan Ghori and others, sought the court to direct the federal government for initiating open bidding for power distribution in Karachi.

Petitioner has also sought a restraining order for NEPRA proceedings over the matter until decision in the case.

