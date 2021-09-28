SHC throws out petition seeking CM Murad’s disqualification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh announced its verdict on the admissibility of the petition moved by PTI MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh.

ALSO READ: SINDH CM Murad Ali Shah TO BE INDICTED ON OCT 7

The bench dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable. The court had reserved a verdict on the maintainability of the petition after a preliminary hearing on Sept 16.

The petitioner stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The chief minister took part in by-election and got elected despite the court order, Shaikh said and argued that the CM was not eligible for holding membership of the provincial assembly.

ALSO READ: FARYAL TALPUR GIVEN LAST CHANCE TO FILE REPLY IN DISQUALIFICATION CASE

He pleaded with the court to disqualify CM Murad from the membership of the provincial assembly for a lifetime under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.