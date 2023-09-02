SHC petition seeks anti-bandit operation in katcha areas

SUKKUR: A petition seeking operation against bandits in the in katcha area, has been filed in Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Vice President Sukkur Press Club Lala Shehbaz Pathan in his plea, has sought the court’s order for an operation under the supervision of the military and Rangers.

“Kandhkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Sukkur’s katcha areas have become no-go areas,” petitioner said. “Bandits have made their safe hideouts in katcha area,” according to petition.

“The killers of recently martyred journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, have also taken refuge in katcha area,” petitioner stated.

Petitioner has sought the high court’s order for an anti-bandit operation by the army and rangers in the area.

Petitioner has made the federal government, defence ministry, Sindh government and others as respondents in the case.

What is Katcha Area?

The riverine forests in southern belt of Punjab and Sindh have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.