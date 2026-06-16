SUKKUR: Ghotki’s District Bar has filed a petition in Sindh High Court against disposal of untreated industrial water of factories into land surface.

President district bar association Ghotki, Shahnawaz Waseer, pleaded to the court that the untreated industrial wastewater of factories, released into the land, has turned the groundwater unhygienic in the area.

The lawyer petitioned to the court that the disposal of toxic industrial wastewater in the ground has changed the colour of the subsoil water into yellow and green. “Dangerous diseases pose serious threat to the public health in the area after human use of the toxic water”.

Petitioner said that scores of people dying by diseases in result of the consumption of the poisonous water.

The district bar pleaded to the court to order the factories, to ensure treatment of the industrial wastewater before its disposal.

The factories contribute significantly to water pollution through the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater, releasing directly into rivers, lakes, or oceans, or through runoff from roads and land.

The pollutants released can include heavy metals, toxic chemicals, and nutrients that disrupt aquatic ecosystems and pose health risks to human lives.

The consequences of untreated industrial wastewater discharge are vast, influencing both the environment and human health.