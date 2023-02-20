SHC: Petitioner seeks disqualification of PPP MPA Jam Awais

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday heard a petition seeking disqualification of MPA Jam Awais who was indicted in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

“Jam Awais has paid Diyet (blood money) to the family of the deceased in the murder case,” according to the petition. “After paying Diyet Jam Awais didn’t remain truthful and trustworthy,” petitioner said.

“Did you read the Supreme Court’s judgment over the matter,” Chief Justice questioned the lawyer. “Trial court has in its decision wrote that Jam Awais, by paying Diyet has confessed his crime,” Barrister Ali Tahir said.

“According to clause 53 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Diyet is punishment,” petitioner argued.

“We want to hear you but present your contentions in the light of the Supreme Court judgments,” court said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the petition for one week.

The high court also directed the petitioner to present detailed arguments in the case.

PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men were booked in October 2021 for torturing an activist, Nazim Jokhio to death, as he tried to stop his foreign guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards, an endangered specie, in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

The family of deceased Nazim Jokhio in an affidavit filed in court consented to pardon accused Jam Awais and others in the high-profile murder case.

The family members of Nazim Jokhio submitted an affidavit in the court.

“We have forgiven Jam Awais, Mairaj, Saleem, Dodo, Soomar and Ahmed Khan,” the family wrote in the affidavit. “We will have no objection if the court acquits them.”

“I am acquainted with the facts of the case,” affidavit of Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, read. “I have four minor children, the court declare me the head of the family,” the widow pleaded to the court.

“We have reached to a compromise with the accused, the court may acquit them.”

